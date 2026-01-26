SA Renewal
Nkosi City: Mpumalanga’s R8-billion dream still a fairy tale after 17 years
Seventeen years on, Mpumalanga’s Nkosi City remains unbuilt, despite promises, approvals and plans for South Africa’s first city.
Key topics:
Nkosi City remains undeveloped 17 years after plans were first announced
Repeated construction promises missed despite approvals and government backing
Ambitious agri-city vision stalled by infrastructure and municipal delays
By Jan Vermeulen