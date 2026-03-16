SA Renewal
It's not treason, it's how activists shape South Africa's global image: Terence Corrigan
Activist campaigns and traditional leaders extend South Africa’s influence abroad
Key topics:
3 000 white crosses in Washington spotlight South Africa's politics abroad
Activist groups bypass governments to influence foreign opinion
Traditional leaders, foreign aid, and domestic governance intertwine
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By Terence Corrigan*