SA Renewal
NSI to Ramaphosa: Sign the Bill and usher in SA’s "Third Transition"
Think tank NSI urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Public Service Amendment Bill, arguing it could mark a “third transition” by professionalising and depoliticising the state.
Key topics:
NSI urges Cyril Ramaphosa to sign Public Service Amendment Bill
Bill aims to end cadre deployment and depoliticise the civil service
NSI calls reforms a potential “third transition” for South Africa
