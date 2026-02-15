O’Sullivan demands action on “ambushing” MP who broke numerous laws, put a witness’s life in danger

Key topics

O’Sullivan seeks a Madlanga Commission probe into the ad-hoc parliamentary committee after what he describes as a hostile, two-day “ambush” during testimony. O’Sullivan demands action on “a…

He alleges unlawful disclosure of sensitive material , including the naming of a protected Section 204 witness, which he says put that person at serious risk. O’Sullivan demands action on “a…

He requests urgent corrective steps: an off-the-record committee meeting, destruction of unredacted documents, and transcript redactions to protect lives.

