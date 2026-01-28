SA Renewal
Paul O’Sullivan says his last rodeo will end Mkhwanazi’s “Cato Manor 2.0”
Veteran investigator O’Sullivan accuses KZN police of extra-judicial killings and corruption.
Key topics:
Paul O’Sullivan alleges KZN police led by Mkhwanazi use “Cato Manor 2.0” killings
Claims state resources protect syndicates while rivals are eliminated
Parliament debates O’Sullivan’s credibility vs Mkhwanazi’s shoot-to-kill policies
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.