Casino-themed image with a roulette wheel, falling poker cards, dice, slot machine, and scattered golden confetti on a dark background, conveying excitement.
More than half of South African workers are turning to sports betting and online gamblingIgor Zhukov via Canva
SA Renewal

Study finds over half SA’s workers are gambling, most to pay expenses, debt

South Africans are turning to gambling for relief, but many are falling deeper into financial distress
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