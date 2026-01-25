SA Renewal
PIE Act: When good laws help bad people - Vivienne Vermaak
How well-intended laws are fueling disputes and risks in South Africa’s housing market
Key topics:
PIE Act often exploited by unlawful occupiers, harming landlords financially.
Evictions are costly, slow, and civil-only, with no real deterrent for squatters.
DA pushes law reforms to criminalize land invasion and protect property rights.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Vivienne Vermaak*