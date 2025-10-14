The numbers that show why the Post Office is dead and must be shut down

In the 12 years since the Post Office was first declared technically insolvent, the entity has recorded cumulative losses of nearly R10 billion.

Its branches and employees have also been cut by roughly three-quarters, while annual revenue has shrunk nearly 80%.

Even with taxpayer bailouts of R12.1 billion over that period, the Post Office has been unable to recover from years of gross mismanagement, a crippling staff strike, and a reputation for late or lost parcels.

The entity is technically considered South Africa’s oldest state-owned company, with its origins dating back 233 years.

For most of its existence, the Post Office was not profitable but was regarded as irreplaceable for connecting people through post and telecoms.

Even after Telkom was spun off from the company in the 1990s, its mailing services remained vital while the Internet was still in its infancy.

The Post Office reported its first-ever profit in the early 2000s. It looked well-positioned to capitalise on the boom in demand for package transport and delivery services with the emergence of e-commerce.

However, poor management and surging costs saw it return to a loss in less than a decade. Post Office workers also developed a reputation for poor service delivery and package theft.