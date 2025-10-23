The pretend engineer behind Prasa’s R2.7bn train disaster

Mthimkhulu joined Metrorail as an intern in 2000 and rose through the ranks to ultimately be appointed head of engineering at Prasa on 1 April 2010.

Cameron Dugmore, an ANC MP who was then in the Western Cape provincial legislature, told his colleagues about Mthimkhulu’s incredible story from rags to designing locomotives.

“This is a black South African who has been given the opportunity to study,” Dugmore stated.

“And it shows that the investment which the ANC has made in education to support public works and infrastructure is something to celebrate.”

Even as Mthimkhulu’s failure and deception were exposed, former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana continued defending him, dismissing those who dared question his qualifications as racists.

Montana has called Mthimkhulu’s conviction and sentencing a travesty of justice, arguing that there have been many cases where people lied about their qualifications and did not go to prison.

“We heard about the white pilot who flew our planes for twenty years. They never went to jail,” said Montana, who was sworn in as an MP for the uMkhonto weSizwe party last year.

“We had the story of one of our leaders, Dr Pallo Jordan, who was found to have falsified his qualifications. None of these people have been sent to jail.”

Montana also stated that Mthimkhulu never committed fraud, then contradicted himself. “He may have called himself a doctor… and I spoke to him about that long after I had left Prasa,” he said.

“Daniel Mthimkhulu is someone who makes things happen. If you look in the area of maintenance, he has done tremendous things not only for Metrorail or Prasa, but for South Africa and African railways.”

Montana also defended his 2015 claim that Mthimkhulu was likely targeted because he is black, saying that he will stand with him until the end.

“When I spoke about Daniel and said ‘because he’s a black engineer’… there are many, what you call ‘white engineers’ — people who are not what I call graduate engineers,” he said.

“They went through apprenticeships and are not engineers in that true sense of the word. Yet they’re going so hard on Daniel, a young guy who has made a contribution. So, I’ll stand with him until the end.”

Montana sequestrated