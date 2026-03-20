SA Renewal
Pretoria’s desperate R54bn gamble: Bypassing broken councils to fix a trillion-rand slush fund
National Treasury takes direct control to fix broken city services and infrastructure
Key topics:
SA metros failing: ratepayer money diverted from water, power, and trash
Treasury’s Metro Reform to ringfence funds and force business-style ops
If councils fail, state agencies will bypass them to deliver projects directly
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By Alec Hogg