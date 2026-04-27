Putting the service back in public service - Terence Corrigan
SA Renewal

Putting the service back in public service - Terence Corrigan

Ending political meddling to rebuild a capable, merit-based state
Published on

Key topics:

  • Cadre deployment and politics weakened public service for decades

  • New laws aim to restore merit, independence, and admin control

  • Reform needs discipline, skills, unions, and merit-based culture

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