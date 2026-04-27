SA Renewal
Putting the service back in public service - Terence Corrigan
Ending political meddling to rebuild a capable, merit-based state
Key topics:
Cadre deployment and politics weakened public service for decades
New laws aim to restore merit, independence, and admin control
Reform needs discipline, skills, unions, and merit-based culture
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By Terence Corrigan*