SA Renewal
Ramaphosa warns ANC must renew or perish ahead of local elections
Ramaphosa warns ANC must reform or risk political collapse
Key topics:
ANC failures in services and jobs alienate voters
Ramaphosa faces shrinking support ahead of municipal elections
Renewal or decline frames ANC’s post-majority future
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.