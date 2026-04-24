SA Renewal
Ramaphosa axes police chief Masemola over R360m tender scandal
Fannie Masemola placed on leave as corruption case unfolds
Key topics:
Cyril Ramaphosa suspends police chief over fraud case
Fannie Masemola faces charges over R360m tender scandal
Acting chief Puleng Dimpane appointed amid corruption probe
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By S'thembile Cele