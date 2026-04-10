Cyril Ramaphosa - President of South Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa - President of South Africa
SA Renewal

Ramaphosa backs fresh push to rebuild US trade ties

Pretoria backs US push to expand corporate presence and revive ties
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ramaphosa backs boost in US companies to strengthen trade ties

  • SA–US relations improve after envoy appointment and talks

  • Focus on investment, minerals, and AGOA renewal discussions

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By S'thembile Cele

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