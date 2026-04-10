SA Renewal
Ramaphosa backs fresh push to rebuild US trade ties
Pretoria backs US push to expand corporate presence and revive ties
Key topics:
Ramaphosa backs boost in US companies to strengthen trade ties
SA–US relations improve after envoy appointment and talks
Focus on investment, minerals, and AGOA renewal discussions
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By S'thembile Cele