SA Renewal
Ramaphosa under siege as Court revives Phala Phala fallout
Court ruling on Phala Phala scandal intensifies pressure on Ramaphosa
Key topics:
Constitutional Court revives Phala Phala inquiry into Ramaphosa
Impeachment process and no-confidence pressure intensify on president
ANC factional battles grow ahead of 2027 leadership transition
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By S'thembile Cele and Ntando Thukwana