SA Renewal
Ramaphosa claims US changed mind on G-20 attendance; White House denies it
G-20 tensions rise as US boycott clashes with South Africa’s summit plans
Key topics:
US-South Africa clash sparks G-20 participation dispute
Trump skips summit, sending lower-level US envoy instead
Ramaphosa aims for joint G-20 declaration on climate, inequality
By S'thembile Cele