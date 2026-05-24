Reversing 19 years of decline - Moody’s watershed moment on SA sovereign debt
SA Renewal

Reversing 19 years of decline - Moody’s watershed moment on SA sovereign debt

Moody’s positive outlook signals South Africa’s fiscal turnaround, reviving investor confidence after nineteen years of sovereign debt decline.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Moody’s lifts SA outlook to positive for first time since 2007

  • Fiscal discipline and surplus improve debt sustainability

  • Growth risks remain despite reform and investor confidence gains

By BizNews Reporter

Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com