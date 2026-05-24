Reversing 19 years of decline - Moody’s watershed moment on SA sovereign debt

Key topics:Moody’s lifts SA outlook to positive for first time since 2007Fiscal discipline and surplus improve debt sustainabilityGrowth risks remain despite reform and investor confidence gains.By BizNews Reporter.In a world currently reeling from geopolitical shocks and economic downgrades, South Africa is quietly defying the odds on the financial front. Since the start of the current Middle East conflict, over 23 sovereign credit ratings globally have been negatively impacted. Yet, against this embedded tide of fiscal pessimism, South African debt has just been handed a crucial vote of confidence.On Friday, Moody’s Ratings officially revised South Africa’s sovereign credit rating outlook from stable to positive, while affirming its long-term domestic and foreign-currency ratings at ‘Ba2’. For the rational investor connecting the dots, this is a watershed moment. It marks the first time Moody’s has granted South Africa a positive outlook since 2007—an era that preceded the global financial crisis and the "state capture" years. Remarkably, this revision makes South Africa the only G20 nation currently sitting on a positive outlook from the agency..This upgrade is not a sudden stroke of luck, but rather the delayed reward for gruelling, incremental fiscal discipline. Duncan Pieterse, Director-General of the National Treasury, correctly observed that the decision is "further confirmation of South Africa’s improving fiscal credibility due to a turnaround in the sustainability of public finances".The numbers tell a compelling story. South Africa achieved a larger-than-expected primary budget surplus, estimated at around 1% of GDP for the 2025 fiscal year. This surplus—a metric that excludes debt-service costs—is projected to rise to around 2% by 2028. Because of this restraint, alongside strong tax revenues, Moody's expects the government’s overall debt burden to finally begin a downward trajectory, stabilising at around 85% of GDP by 2028, down from an estimated 87% in 2025. Furthermore, improved financial health at state-owned enterprises is reducing the haunting likelihood of sudden, massive government bailouts.However, the BizNews community knows better than to break out the champagne just yet. Moody's kept the actual rating at 'Ba2', which remains two notches all-important investment-grade. Moody’s has traditionally been more generous, only dropping SA debt into “junk” status in March 2020. S&P and Fitch removed the country’s investment grade rating in 2017. Although the news is good, Moody’s was blunt about the sobering realities anchoring this decision: South Africa's economic fundamentals remain relatively weak, hampered by a fragile network infrastructure, a sluggish labour market, and low overall growth potential..Perhaps the most alarming metric for taxpayers is the cost of servicing our national debt. Moody's noted that headline interest expenditure accounts for roughly 19% of government revenue—a figure noticeably lower than that of many similarly rated peers. Furthermore, global headwinds remain a distinct threat. The agency has already trimmed SA’s 2026 and 2027 real GDP growth forecasts by 20 to 50 basis points due to the inflationary impacts of the ongoing Middle East conflict.Despite these hurdles, the structural reform narrative is gaining undeniable traction. Moody's expects real GDP growth to gradually rise to around 2% by 2028, up from a dismal average of 0.8% between 2023 and 2025. Investor confidence has also been palpably boosted by SA's recent removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.Politically, the baseline assumption is that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will hold the line and endure through its term. But this view is not universally shared. Momentum Investments, for instance, points out that the upcoming local government elections in November 2026 present a definitive policy risk..It is fascinating to observe how the major rating agencies are now interpreting the South African story. As Momentum Investments notes, Fitch is increasingly looking like the "cautious outlier". S&P Global Ratings already upgraded South Africa by one notch in late 2025, and Moody's is now signalling a positive horizon. Fitch, however, has maintained a conservative 'BB-' rating with a stable outlook as of its last major review, expressing heavy scepticism over SA’s debt trajectory and growth constraints.Ultimately, S&P and Moody's are increasingly willing to give Pretoria credit for incremental reform delivery and tighter purse strings. The message to the markets—and to the National Treasury—is clear: the heavy lifting is starting to pay off, but the marathon is far from over. If the government can maintain its spending restraint and successfully translate legislative reforms into operational gains for our ports, rail, and power grids, a full ratings upgrade is squarely on the table. And after that, investment grade will be just one positive report away. .Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.