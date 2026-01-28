SA Renewal
South Africa considers 50% tariffs to protect local car industry
Key topics:
SA weighs tariffs up to 50% on Chinese and Indian vehicle imports
Import surge from China, India pressures local auto manufacturing
US tariffs and AGOA uncertainty threaten SA auto exports
By S'thembile Cele and Ntando Thukwana