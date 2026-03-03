Duncan Pieterse
Duncan PietersePhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

South Africa’s fiscal shield stands firm amid global turmoil

Stronger surpluses and debt plan support economic stability.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Strong public finances cushion SA against external shocks.

  • Treasury targets larger primary surplus to stabilise debt.

  • Improved fiscal outlook boosts hopes of credit upgrades.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Alister Bull

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com