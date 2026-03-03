SA Renewal
South Africa’s fiscal shield stands firm amid global turmoil
Stronger surpluses and debt plan support economic stability.
Key topics:
Strong public finances cushion SA against external shocks.
Treasury targets larger primary surplus to stabilise debt.
Improved fiscal outlook boosts hopes of credit upgrades.
By Alister Bull