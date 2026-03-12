SA Renewal
South Africa issues formal protest to Bozell over remarks
Diplomatic tensions escalate as Pretoria pushes back on Trump-era claims.
Key topics:
South Africa protests US ambassador Bozell’s critical remarks.
Tensions rise over Trump-era claims on land, empowerment, and Iran.
Bozell later regrets comments, pledges constructive engagement.
By S'thembile Cele and Ana Monteiro