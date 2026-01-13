SA Renewal
Why South Africa should walk away from BRICS+: Ivo Vegter
South Africa gains little from BRICS+, a symbolic anti-West bloc undermining values, trade interests, and non-aligned credibility globally.
Key topics:
BRICS+ offers South Africa little economic or strategic value
South Africa’s trade and interests align more with the West
BRICS undermines non-alignment, democracy, and moral credibility
By Ivo Vegter