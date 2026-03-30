SA Renewal
South Africa moves to restore US ties with appointment of Thabo Thage
Pretoria fills key diplomatic gap as ambassador role remains vacant
Key topics:
Thabo Thage appointed to represent SA in Washington
Diplomatic gap continues after Rasool expulsion
US-SA tensions linger amid envoy and visa issues
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By Ana Monteiro