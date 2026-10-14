SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of the SABC logo on November 06, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that the SABC plan to collect TV licence fees for smartphones and laptops in South Africa could face major legal problems. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
SA Renewal

SABC's TV licence era nears its end as new funding model due by March 2027

SABC targets a new funding model as TV licence payments continue to collapse.
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