SA Renewal
Sakeliga: Appropriate response from Minister Steenhuisen still outstanding
Minister urged to clarify position on private FMD vaccine use or face action.
Key topics:
Minister’s response to demand letter deemed vague and insufficient.
Private foot-and-mouth vaccine procurement under legal scrutiny.
Misrepresentations may trigger further legal action against officials.
Issued by Sakeliga and others