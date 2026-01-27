SA Renewal
Sakeliga, SAAI and others issue legal demands to Minister Steenhuisen on FMD vaccination
Sakeliga urges government to permit private foot-and-mouth vaccination.
Key topics:
Sakeliga demands Minister allow private FMD vaccination by livestock owners.
Letter sets 30 Jan 2026 deadline for legal clarity on vaccine restrictions.
Private vaccination seen as key to containing outbreak amid state delays.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Issued by Sakeliga and others