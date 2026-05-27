CR's troubles - South Africa's investment case is about to be rewritten
SA Renewal

CR's troubles - South Africa's investment case is about to be rewritten

ConCourt ruling revives impeachment risk, testing GNU stability and reform outlook
Published on

Key topics:

  • ConCourt ruling reopens Ramaphosa impeachment risk

  • GNU stability under strain amid coalition tensions

  • Political uncertainty threatens fiscal reform and markets

By Chris Hattingh*

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Chris Hattingh
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