South Africa's lawyers are being targeted in deadly crime wave
A wave of assassinations targeting lawyers and prosecutors exposes South Africa’s deepening ties to organised crime.
Key topics:
Hitmen target lawyers and prosecutors fighting corruption in South Africa.
Surge in assassinations erodes investor confidence and rule of law.
Fear drives professionals to armour cars as organised crime deepens.
By Antony Sguazzin and Ntando Thukwana