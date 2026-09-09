SASCOC suspends president Barry Hendricks over safeguarding complaints

SASCOC has suspended its president, Barry Hendricks, with immediate effect, following anonymous complaints alleging breaches of the organisation's safeguarding policy. A review by retired Judge Basheer Waglay found enough grounds to refer the matter to the SASCOC Judicial Body. The board is at pains to stress that suspension is not a finding of guilt, and that Hendricks is entitled to due process. First vice president Lwandile Simelane takes over presidential duties in the interim. With the matter now sub judice, SASCOC says it will make no further comment until its internal processes have run their course..Realeased by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).The Board of the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC) has suspended its President, Mr. Barry Hendricks, with immediate effect. This decision has been made in accordance with SASCOC's governance protocols and ongoing internal review processes.The decision to suspend arises from complaints furnished anonymously to the SASCOC board relating to alleged breaches of the SASCOC safeguarding policy and Codes Handbook. The Board appointed retired Judge Basheer Waglay to investigate the anonymous complaints. In his report, Judge Waglay recommended that there was prima facie evidence to warrant referral of the complaints to the SASCOC Judicial Body for further action. The suspension does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, it is necessary to maintain the integrity of the organisation and to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the matters. SASCOC remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and good governance in sport administration.During this period, the duties of President will, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the SASCOC Constitution, be carried out by the 1st Vice President, Ms. Lwandile Simelane to ensure continuous leadership and stability within the organisation.Further updates will be provided as appropriate, and the SASCOC board and management request for the necessary independent processes to be followed, as guided by the SASCOC Constitution and By-Laws.The Board notes that everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty in an appropriate forum. The matter is now sub judice and the Board requests everyone to respect due process. No further comments will be made by the organisation until the internal processes are completed.