JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 20: Barry Hendricks (President) of SASCOC during the Squash Sponsorship announcement at Fricker Road on January 20, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Barry HendricksPhoto by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
SA Renewal

SASCOC suspends president Barry Hendricks over safeguarding complaints

Board acts on anonymous complaints after a retired judge found prima facie grounds for a judicial referral.
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