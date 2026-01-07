SIU’s Andy Mothibi appointed NDPP boss as Ramaphosa scraps “shambolic” shortlist
SA Renewal

SIU’s Andy Mothibi appointed NDPP boss as Ramaphosa scraps “shambolic” shortlist

Ramaphosa appoints SIU head Andy Mothibi as NDPP
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ramaphosa appoints SIU head Andy Mothibi as new NDPP

  • Flawed NDPP shortlist scrapped, legal challenge narrowly avoided

  • DA pressure and constitutional concerns shape final decision

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...
Andy Mothibi

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com