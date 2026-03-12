SA Renewal
Smith took bribes while running parliament’s anti-bribery inquiry - John Matisonn
Vincent Smith’s prison sentence over Bosasa bribes highlights the ANC’s long-standing struggle between fighting corruption and protecting its own.
Key topics:
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith jailed over Bosasa corruption scandal
Smith once led SABC anti-corruption probe while taking Bosasa cash
Sentence revives scrutiny of ANC corruption before local elections
By John Matisonn