SA Renewal
South Africa defies US boycott to secure G-20 summit declaration
South Africa pushes for G-20 consensus despite US boycott and tensions
Key topics:
US warns South Africa against G-20 joint statement push
Trump administration boycotts Johannesburg summit entirely
South Africa presses on, backed by Brazil and Germany
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By S'thembile Cele and Ntando Thukwana