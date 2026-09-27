South Africans can now get smart ID cards at over 500 bank branches as green ID books face phase-out

South Africans can now apply for smart ID cards at more than 500 bank branches, as Home Affairs' partnership with Absa, Capitec, FNB and Standard Bank gathers pace. Capitec leads with 247 branches, followed by Standard Bank (144), FNB (96) and Absa (15). Minister Leon Schreiber plans to reach 750 branches by year-end, adding first-time smart ID and passport applications and home delivery. The push comes as Home Affairs signals the green ID book will be invalidated within two years..By Myles Illidge.The Department of Home Affairs’ partnership with Absa, Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank has expanded smart ID applications to more than 500 bank branches across South Africa.The service is available to green ID holders converting to a smart ID card, citizens requiring re-issues of smart ID cards, and permanent residents and naturalised citizens from visa-exempt countries.Currently, Absa, Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank offer smart ID services at their branches through the digital partnership model with Home Affairs.Capitec offers the service at 247 branches, Standard Bank at 144 branches, FNB at 96 branches, and Absa at 15 branches. All four banks have at least one branch offering smart ID services in each province.Home Affairs launched its digital partnership programme with banks in March 2026, when Capitec and Standard Bank became the first to go live with the service.Minister Leon Schreiber said the partnership would expand to 750 bank branches, add first-time smart ID and passport applications, and support home delivery of these documents by the end of 2026.“Through our digital partnership with the banking sector, we are undertaking a major expansion of access to Home Affairs services,” Schreiber said in August 2026.“Just five months since this project went live, over 400 bank branches across the country already offer fully-digitalised smart ID replacement services through secure integration with Home Affairs.”At the time, Schreiber said more than half a million South Africans had already used the service to replace a lost ID card or green ID book, which is prone to fraud.“They have done this without filling in any paperwork, without any prior bookings, without queues, and without any scope for fraud or manipulation,” the minister said.Home Affairs is on a drive to expand access to smart ID services in hopes of invalidating the green ID book in the coming years.2 years left for the green ID book.Deputy director-general for operations at the Department of Home Affairs, Thulani Mavuso, recently revealed the department planned to phase out the green ID book within the next two years.He said that when the time came, the older document would no longer be recognised, and he urged South Africans to apply for smart ID cards.Mavuso said that without a smart ID card, citizens would soon be unable to access critical services in South Africa.“The message is that they have to collect those documents, because in the coming two years, they will not be able to use their green ID book,” he said.Mavuso added that Schreiber would announce the timelines for invalidation when appropriate, but said the process had already begun.“If you are carrying that green ID book, it does not serve any purpose. It’s better to replace it and have the smart ID card now, which is secured, and you are then able to proceed with your life,” Mavuso said.“It will be difficult to do it when a green ID book is no longer regarded as a legal document that can be submitted for identity verification.”With the November 2026 local elections around the corner, Home Affairs wants as many qualifying citizens as possible to get smart ID cards.However, Mavuso said the document will be critical beyond the elections. “It’s going to be the only legal document you can use for transactions, particularly with financial institutions and others,” he said..Read more:.Green ID books to be phased out within two years, Home Affairs warns.The table below summarises the number of Absa, Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank branches offering smart ID services, as well as the number of branches per province for each bank..This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.