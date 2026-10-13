PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 10: South African fans watch the Rugby World Cup match between South Africa and Scotland at Loftus Park on September 10, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
SA Renewal

South Africans are far less divided on race than their politicians suggest

Fresh polling shows nine in ten South Africans believe the races need each other to progress, a far cry from the rhetoric dominating public debate.
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