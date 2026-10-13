South Africans are far less divided on race than their politicians suggest

Scan the news and South Africa looks like a country on the brink of racial conflict. The Common Sense Editorial Board says the people tell a different story. New polling shows South Africans overwhelmingly believe the races need one another. Most reject the idea that the country would be better off without its white citizens. And racism barely registers as a top concern. So who gains from the divisive rhetoric? And what does the quiet consensus mean for the country's future?.The Common Sense Editorial Board.Despite the country’s heated political rhetoric, South Africans remain remarkably united in their desire to live and prosper together.Inflammatory media and political doom-mongering suggest that South Africa is a terrible country perpetually on the brink of racial conflict, its people divided by history, inequality, and wracked with political antagonism. Yet this picture bears little resemblance to what South Africans themselves say about one another. Beneath the inflammatory political discourse lies a remarkably resilient commitment to racial cooperation, shared prosperity, and a common national future.The evidence is striking. Polling conducted by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) in March 2026 found that 89.0% of South Africans agreed that the country’s different races need one another for progress and that opportunities should be available to people of all colours. This was up from 84.0% in 2025. Another 76.0% believed better education and more jobs would steadily reduce racial inequality, a sentiment shared by large majorities across every racial group.Polling conducted by The Common Sense and the Social Research Foundation (SRF) in July 2026 tells a similar story. Asked whether South Africa would be better or worse off if all white South Africans left the country, 72.0% said the country would be worse off, against just 17.0% who thought it would be better off. Large majorities of black South Africans and supporters of the African National Congress and the uMkhonto weSizwe party shared the view that the departure of white South Africans would harm the country. Even among Economic Freedom Fighters supporters, more thought the country would be worse off than better off.The evidence of sound race relations extends beyond polling. Just last week, The Common Sense reported on Statistics South Africa data showing that the proportion of multiracial households had increased from 1.3% in 2001 to 11.4% in 2022. In the Western Cape, the figure reached 17.0%, and in Gauteng 14.6%. These figures capture something important about the social evolution of South Africa, as people of different racial backgrounds increasingly share homes and build families together.South Africans are also considerably less preoccupied with race than political rhetoric suggests. In the IRR’s 2025 polling, just 2.0% of respondents identified racism as one of the country’s two most pressing problems, compared with 38.0% who identified jobs. In the 2026 IRR survey, 70.0% of those polled agreed that politicians use racism and colonialism to excuse their failures, including 67.0% of black respondents. Another 66.0% said they would support the best person for president regardless of race..Read more:.South Africans lean non-racial despite political rhetoric – IRR poll.South Africa possesses something enormously valuable in that the social foundations for national success already exist. Its people do not need to be persuaded to live together, work together, or pursue prosperity together. Large majorities already believe in doing precisely that..This article was first published by The Common Sense and is republished with permission.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.