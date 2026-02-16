SA Renewal
Steenhuisen says quitting GNU would harm DA’s growth prospects
Outgoing DA leader says staying in coalition helps attract more Black voters and strengthens party support.
Key topics:
DA faces internal pressure to leave coalition, risking growth and Black support
Outgoing leader Steenhuisen stresses coalition role boosts DA’s appeal
Cape Town faces DA challenge from Patriotic Alliance ahead of elections
By S'thembile Cele