NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 29: Gold Medalist Tatjana Smith of Team South Africa poses following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Gold Medalist Tatjana SmithPhoto by Adam Pretty/Getty Images
SA Renewal

Tatjana Smith switches to the Netherlands, taking SA’s most decorated Olympian off the team

The two-time Olympic champion will chase LA 2028 in Dutch colours but stay based in South Africa, training with her long-time team.
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