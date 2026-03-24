SA Renewal
TCS: Afrikaans and English voters share striking common ground
Poll reveals shared concerns, political alignment, and subtle divides
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Afrikaans & English speakers share similar views on SA direction
Broad agreement in negative views of Cyril Ramaphosa & African National Congress
Strong support for Democratic Alliance, with some leadership divides
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By TCS Politics Desk