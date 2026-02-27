SA Renewal
TCS: DA dominates Bryanston as by-election shake-up reshapes councils
A DA win in a northern Johannesburg municipal by-election means Helen Zille could soon become a Jo’burg city councillor.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
DA wins Bryanston by-election with 95%, retains seat.
ANC holds Polokwane seat; EFF increases its vote share.
IFP takes Nongoma seat from NFP amid major vote shifts.
By Marius Roodt