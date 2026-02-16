SA Renewal
TCS: Frans Cronje — Unlocking SA’s growth: From early progress to future potential
South Africa’s post-1994 progress shows potential for jobs, growth, and services if key reforms are implemented.
Key topics:
Rapid post-1994 job growth and improved living standards
Early democratic gains interrupted, not absent, across services and economy
Key reforms could boost growth, investment, and political stability
By Frans Cronje