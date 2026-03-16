SA Renewal
TCS: Majority of South Africans see nation heading in wrong direction
New SRF polling shows large majorities of South Africans across all racial groups believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
75% of South Africans say the country is heading in the wrong direction
Indian South Africans show highest pessimism at 90% negative
Economic stagnation and low job growth drive public dissatisfaction
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By TCS Polling Correspondent