TCS editorial board: Meyer’s appointment gives ANC an opening in Washington
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SA Renewal

TCS editorial board: Meyer’s appointment gives ANC an opening in Washington

The appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s ambassador to Washington gives the African National Congress (ANC) a real opportunity to repair and improve one of the country’s most important foreign relationships.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • US ties key for SA trade, investment, economic recovery

  • Meyer’s appointment may reset US relations and ease sanctions risk

  • Success needs disciplined policy beyond envoy and politics alone

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By The Editorial Board of The Common Sense 

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