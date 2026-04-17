SA Renewal
TCS editorial board: Meyer’s appointment gives ANC an opening in Washington
The appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s ambassador to Washington gives the African National Congress (ANC) a real opportunity to repair and improve one of the country’s most important foreign relationships.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
US ties key for SA trade, investment, economic recovery
Meyer’s appointment may reset US relations and ease sanctions risk
Success needs disciplined policy beyond envoy and politics alone
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By The Editorial Board of The Common Sense