TCS: US midterms could reshape South Africa’s Washington strategy

A note circulated this week by the advisory firm Frans Cronje private clients argues that the outcome of the upcoming US midterm elections could materially reshape South Africa’s diplomatic and trade posture toward Washington.
  • Democratic House may limit Trump-era South Africa policies on refugees.

  • AGOA impact on South Africa’s GDP is minimal; broader trade needed.

  • Trump-aligned future could expose Pretoria despite midterm relief.

By Reine Opperman

