SA Renewal
The Johannesburg pyramid: Eleven mayors in ten years and the system driving the city’s decline
How political instability, crime, and failing infrastructure feed Johannesburg’s decline
Key topics:
Johannesburg’s crises form a feedback loop linking politics, economy, and infrastructure.
Frequent mayoral turnover and weak coalitions destabilize governance and services.
Infrastructure decay and crime accelerate urban decline, feeding back into politics.
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By James Xanthios