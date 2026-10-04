CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 19: President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during the Presidential Response To The SONA Debate at the Nieuwmeester Dome on February 19, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debated the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 12th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
SA Renewal

Can three new laws break SA's "political economy of inefficiency"?

South Africa’s public service reforms seek to strengthen accountability, professionalism and governance.
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