Transnet asks Treasury for R35 billion to fix ports and rail by 2030
SA Renewal

Transnet asks Treasury for R35 billion to fix ports and rail by 2030

Transnet has already had R13 billion from the same Treasury facility, including R11.2 billion to repair iron and coal corridors and speed up Durban's port.
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