SA Renewal
Treasury warns Johannesburg over illegal wage deal and funding cuts
South Africa threatens cutting Johannesburg funding unless illegal wage deal is scrapped, exposing worsening municipal finances before elections.
Key topics:
Treasury threatens to cut Johannesburg funding
Illegal wage deal risks city financial stability
Funding crisis intensifies before local elections
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By Antony Sguazzin and Bonolo Mokonoto