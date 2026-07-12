A tremor, not a shift: What the 30 June anti-migrant push actually changed
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SA Renewal

A tremor, not a shift: What the 30 June anti-migrant push actually changed

South Africa’s anti-migrant protests exposed deep frustrations over jobs, borders, and a broken immigration system.
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