SA Renewal
Tshwane’s 2025 audit: A R4.3bn black hole and the high cost of a leaky bucket
Tshwane’s 2025 audit exposes a R4.3bn black hole, collapsing controls, massive water losses, electricity theft and governance failure.
Key topics:
R4.3bn audit shortfall triggers qualified opinion and balance-sheet red flags
Nearly 40% water losses and 21% electricity losses drain billions
Rooiwal pollution and R3.2bn irregular spend expose service delivery risks
BizNews Reporter