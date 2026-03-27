SA Renewal
How your two votes shape the entire Johannesburg council
Understanding how electoral choices at the apex of the Johannesburg Pyramid shape the governance of the city, and what you can do about it
Key topics:
Johannesburg’s two-ballot system shapes council composition and governance.
Ward and party votes interact to influence mayoral control and stability.
Splitting votes can weaken majorities, causing fragile coalitions and chaos.
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By James Xanthios