US moves to strip South Africa of AGOA benefits from 1 January 2027

South Africa will lose its trade preferences under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act on 1 January 2027, leaving local exporters less than two months to prepare. In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Donald Trump cited corruption, tariff and non-tariff barriers facing American business, and Pretoria's relations with governments Washington regards as a threat to US security. Rwanda is also being removed. The US ambassador called the outcome predictable and preventable, blaming the government for dismissing Washington's concerns. Trump has left the door ajar, saying he will monitor South Africa's progress, but for businesses selling into the US, the clock is now running..By BizNews Reporter.South Africa will lose its trade preferences under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) from 1 January 2027, after US President Donald Trump formally notified Pretoria of his intention to end the country's beneficiary status.In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa dated 28 October 2026, Trump gave the 60-day advance notice required under AGOA, saying he intended to terminate South Africa's designation as a beneficiary sub-Saharan African country with effect from the start of the new year.The letter set out two grounds for the decision. First, Trump said he had determined that the South African government had not established, and was not making continual progress toward establishing, a system to combat corruption and bribery or to eliminate barriers to US trade and investment, as section 104 of AGOA requires. Second, he said certain South African actions on matters of international security, together with its relations and cooperation with governments of concern to Washington, risked undermining US national security and foreign policy.The letter singled out what it described as significant tariff and non-tariff barriers facing American trade and investment, naming agricultural market access, regulatory requirements, investment protections and intellectual property.On 2 November, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) confirmed that Trump had notified Congress and the governments of both South Africa and Rwanda of his intent to remove them from the programme. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the decision followed the USTR-led annual interagency review of sub-Saharan African countries' eligibility, which found that both governments were engaging in practices inconsistent with AGOA's criteria. Greer described those practices as "concerning and pervasive", citing barriers to American trade and investment and threats to US national security and foreign policy interests in the region.The USTR's background note listed three concerns specific to South Africa: barriers to US trade and investment, corruption, and threats to US national security and foreign policy interests. Rwanda's list was longer, also taking in the rule of law, political pluralism, worker rights and human rights.The US ambassador to South Africa struck a pointed tone. In a comment carried by Politicsweb alongside the USTR statement, the ambassador said it was regrettable that South African policies had led to the termination, calling it a "predictable and preventable outcome" that stemmed from the South African government's rejection of real concerns raised by Washington.The ambassador said they remained hopeful of finding a path forward on the two countries' wider bilateral concerns, but warned that Pretoria must understand the gravity of the situation, adding that South Africa would succeed if America succeeded.Neither the letter nor the USTR statement closes the door entirely. Trump wrote that he would continue to monitor whether South Africa was making progress on the concerns raised and meeting AGOA's eligibility requirements, and expressed hope that Pretoria would work closely with his administration so that South Africa could once again become eligible for AGOA benefits. Greer likewise said the administration was working to ensure that African partners take the steps needed to meet the criteria.For now, however, the timetable is set: as things stand, South Africa's AGOA status ends on 1 January 2027.