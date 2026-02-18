SA Renewal
Water crisis threatens ANC in Gauteng elections
Johannesburg’s shortages expose years of mismanagement
Key topics:
Johannesburg faces long-term water shortages and protests.
ANC blamed for mismanagement and failing infrastructure.
DA highlights crisis as key campaign issue in upcoming elections.
